Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5155.76 N/A -9.74 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 32.68% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $213.33. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 52.94%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.