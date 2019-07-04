Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sage Therapeutics Inc.
|154
|101.73
|N/A
|-9.74
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|104
|2.24
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sage Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.5%
|-40.6%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk and Volatility
Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Sage Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sage Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 17.84% at a $212.67 average price target. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 average price target and a 66.21% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sage Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.94%
|-0.36%
|5.98%
|27.58%
|-2.09%
|74.39%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.