Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5017.24 N/A -9.74 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sage Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $213.33, with potential upside of 36.34%. Competitively TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 292.16%. Based on the results given earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 65.7% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.