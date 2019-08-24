Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.45 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 26.15% upside potential and an average target price of $213.57. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 283.56% and its consensus target price is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.