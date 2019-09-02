Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta means Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.27% and an $213.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 31%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.