Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5155.76 N/A -9.74 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 465.86 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.68% and an $213.33 consensus price target. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 49.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 95%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.