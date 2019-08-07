Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 94.18 N/A -9.74 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.29% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $212.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 0% respectively. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.