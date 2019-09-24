Contrasting of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.81 N/A 6.78 14.56 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.76 N/A 0.03 377.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 17.56% and its average target price is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 38.1%. About 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 20.6% stronger performance while United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.