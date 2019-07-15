Contrasting of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.63 23.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TCG BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 27.7% respectively. About 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.