Contrasting of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.55 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 demonstrates Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares and 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.