Contrasting of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.31 N/A -14.00 0.00 Splunk Inc. 125 10.12 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Safe-T Group Ltd and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Analyst Ratings

Safe-T Group Ltd and Splunk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Splunk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.27 consensus price target and a 18.69% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd has -24.61% weaker performance while Splunk Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.