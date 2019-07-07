Contrasting of Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.62 N/A 1.00 19.92 Gartner Inc. 146 3.82 N/A 1.72 88.96

Table 1 highlights Sabre Corporation and Gartner Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gartner Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sabre Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gartner Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sabre Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Gartner Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sabre Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Gartner Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Sabre Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sabre Corporation and Gartner Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Gartner Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 0.86% for Sabre Corporation with consensus target price of $23.33. Gartner Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140.5 consensus target price and a -16.85% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sabre Corporation looks more robust than Gartner Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.66% of Sabre Corporation shares and 0% of Gartner Inc. shares. 0.5% are Sabre Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Gartner Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -4.18% -8.78% -14.16% -22.02% -15.51% -7.86% Gartner Inc. -0.74% -4.6% 7.83% 3.34% 13.18% 19.34%

For the past year Sabre Corporation had bearish trend while Gartner Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Gartner Inc. beats Sabre Corporation.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.