Contrasting of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) and Its Peers

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has 94.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.90% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. N/A 20 28.04 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has an average target price of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. The rivals have a potential upside of -17.14%. Based on the data given earlier, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. -0.77% 5.09% 5.68% 0.88% -1.62% 25.24% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s rivals are 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.