Contrasting of Ryder System Inc. (R) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ryder System Inc. has 92.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ryder System Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ryder System Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 27.90% 6.50% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ryder System Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. N/A 58 10.70 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

Ryder System Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ryder System Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ryder System Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.46 2.41

The competitors have a potential upside of -22.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryder System Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -3.18% -8.66% -1.24% 6.07% -12.49% 24.13% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

For the past year Ryder System Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Ryder System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Ryder System Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.15 and has 1.11 Quick Ratio. Ryder System Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryder System Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ryder System Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, Ryder System Inc.’s competitors are 52.10% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Dividends

Ryder System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryder System Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.