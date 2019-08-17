Contrasting of Ryder System Inc. (R) and Its Competitors

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ryder System Inc. has 90.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Ryder System Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ryder System Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 2.20% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ryder System Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. N/A 58 9.54 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Ryder System Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ryder System Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ryder System Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

With average price target of $80, Ryder System Inc. has a potential upside of 67.93%. The potential upside of the peers is -13.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryder System Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Ryder System Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ryder System Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Ryder System Inc.’s peers have 1.09 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ryder System Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryder System Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Ryder System Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.82. Competitively, Ryder System Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ryder System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryder System Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.