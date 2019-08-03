Contrasting of RYB Education Inc. (RYB) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -0.06 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.44 N/A 0.45 35.06

In table 1 we can see RYB Education Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RYB Education Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5% GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4% 1.8%

Liquidity

RYB Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RYB Education Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

RYB Education Inc. has an average price target of $7.15, and a 18.77% upside potential. On the other hand, GP Strategies Corporation’s potential upside is 33.96% and its consensus price target is $19.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, GP Strategies Corporation is looking more favorable than RYB Education Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RYB Education Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.9% and 88.2%. 25.66% are RYB Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of GP Strategies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42% GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93%

For the past year RYB Education Inc. has weaker performance than GP Strategies Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors GP Strategies Corporation beats RYB Education Inc.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.