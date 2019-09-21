Contrasting of RYB Education Inc. (RYB) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Both RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education Inc. 7 1.09 N/A -0.06 0.00 Chegg Inc. 39 11.02 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

RYB Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Chegg Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RYB Education Inc. and Chegg Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chegg Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RYB Education Inc. has a 11.54% upside potential and an average target price of $7.15. Meanwhile, Chegg Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 21.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Chegg Inc. is looking more favorable than RYB Education Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RYB Education Inc. and Chegg Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.9% and 0%. Insiders held 25.66% of RYB Education Inc. shares. Comparatively, Chegg Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year RYB Education Inc. has weaker performance than Chegg Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chegg Inc. beats RYB Education Inc.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.