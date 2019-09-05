Contrasting of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) and Its Peers

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is a company in the Regional Airlines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ryanair Holdings plc has 48.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.70% 10.60% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc N/A 68 14.70 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Ryanair Holdings plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Ryanair Holdings plc is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.57 2.58

With average target price of $80, Ryanair Holdings plc has a potential upside of 35.89%. As a group, Regional Airlines companies have a potential upside of 24.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Ryanair Holdings plc had bearish trend while Ryanair Holdings plc’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Ryanair Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Ryanair Holdings plc has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ryanair Holdings plc’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryanair Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ryanair Holdings plc.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.