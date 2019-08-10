Contrasting of Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) and Its Competitors

As Auto Dealerships company, Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100% of Rush Enterprises Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rush Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 4.30% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Rush Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. N/A 39 8.73 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Rush Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 2.40 2.91 2.68

With consensus target price of $51, Rush Enterprises Inc. has a potential upside of 34.74%. The peers have a potential upside of 7.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Rush Enterprises Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rush Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rush Enterprises Inc. 1.95% 2.87% -8.92% -1.44% -14.02% 9.22% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year Rush Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rush Enterprises Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2. Competitively, Rush Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 1.39 and 0.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rush Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Rush Enterprises Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rush Enterprises Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rush Enterprises Inc.’s rivals beat Rush Enterprises Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers installation of equipment, equipment repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair; sells tires for use on commercial vehicles; and provides new vehicle pre-delivery inspections, truck modifications, and natural gas fuel system installations, as well as body, chassis upfit, and component installation. It serves owner operators, regional and national truck fleets, corporations, and local governments. The company operates a network of centers located in the States of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.