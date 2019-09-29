Contrasting of Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

We are contrasting Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 22.61M -0.13 0.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ruhnn Holding Limited and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 421,828,358.21% 0% 0% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares and 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

Summary

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.