Contrasting of Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

This is a contrast between Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.78 N/A 1.17 22.95 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.33 N/A 1.99 20.51

Demonstrates Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rudolph Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Vishay Precision Group Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vishay Precision Group Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 89.9%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.