Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$22 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 133.79%. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 45.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 34.5% respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.