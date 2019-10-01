Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 342,240,493.32% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 507,600,965.62% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 65.61% upside potential. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a -12.66% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 82.8%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Synlogic Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.