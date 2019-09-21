Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 66.4% respectively. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.