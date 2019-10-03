Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 347,962,382.45% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 3,000,525,946.70% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 17.9% respectively. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.