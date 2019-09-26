Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.51 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 54.03% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.