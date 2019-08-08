Contrasting of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.68 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -18.36% and its average target price is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.