Contrasting of RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)

Both RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -0.02 0.00 The Cato Corporation 14 0.50 N/A 1.14 12.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RTW Retailwinds Inc. and The Cato Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3% The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta means RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Cato Corporation’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, The Cato Corporation which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. The Cato Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RTW Retailwinds Inc. and The Cato Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RTW Retailwinds Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, and a 147.52% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RTW Retailwinds Inc. and The Cato Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 87.4%. About 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of The Cato Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97% The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7%

For the past year RTW Retailwinds Inc. had bearish trend while The Cato Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cato Corporation beats RTW Retailwinds Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.