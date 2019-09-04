Contrasting of RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW) and Its Rivals

As Apparel Stores company, RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RTW Retailwinds Inc. has 97.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RTW Retailwinds Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has RTW Retailwinds Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.30% -0.30% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RTW Retailwinds Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RTW Retailwinds Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

RTW Retailwinds Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $2.5, suggesting a potential upside of 150.40%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 65.37%. Based on the results given earlier, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RTW Retailwinds Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year RTW Retailwinds Inc. has -22.97% weaker performance while RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RTW Retailwinds Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s peers have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Volatility & Risk

RTW Retailwinds Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s peers are 11.57% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

RTW Retailwinds Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.