Contrasting of RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Since RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds Inc. 3 0.13 N/A 0.06 37.94 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.05 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -41.2% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

RTW Retailwinds Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RTW Retailwinds Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Destination Maternity Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. RTW Retailwinds Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RTW Retailwinds Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, and a 38.12% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares and 41.1% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTW Retailwinds Inc. -6.27% 6.22% -22.4% -43.1% -36.6% -15.55% Destination Maternity Corporation -6.94% -14.1% -34.53% -59.15% -24.44% -29.23%

For the past year RTW Retailwinds Inc. has stronger performance than Destination Maternity Corporation

Summary

RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.