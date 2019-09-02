Contrasting of RPT Realty (RPT) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

As REIT – Retail companies, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 3.87 N/A 0.17 72.49 Realty Income Corporation 71 16.68 N/A 1.33 52.12

Table 1 demonstrates RPT Realty and Realty Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Realty Income Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RPT Realty. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. RPT Realty is currently more expensive than Realty Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPT Realty and Realty Income Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Realty Income Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RPT Realty and Realty Income Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

RPT Realty has an average target price of $10.5, and a -11.76% downside potential. Meanwhile, Realty Income Corporation’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 1.61%. The results provided earlier shows that Realty Income Corporation appears more favorable than RPT Realty, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RPT Realty and Realty Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of RPT Realty’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Realty Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

For the past year RPT Realty has weaker performance than Realty Income Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Realty Income Corporation beats RPT Realty.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.