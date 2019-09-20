Contrasting of RPM International Inc. (RPM) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 62 1.60 N/A 1.93 35.11 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

RPM International Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RPM International Inc. and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPM International Inc. has an average price target of $68.5, and a -0.54% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPM International Inc. and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1% of RPM International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.17% are OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74%

For the past year RPM International Inc. has weaker performance than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.