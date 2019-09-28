Contrasting of RPM International Inc. (RPM) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 68 1.21 127.82M 1.93 35.11 NewMarket Corporation 466 2.56 7.37M 20.08 21.00

Table 1 demonstrates RPM International Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NewMarket Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. RPM International Inc. is presently more expensive than NewMarket Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPM International Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 188,831,437.44% 17.7% 5% NewMarket Corporation 1,581,952.43% 44% 13.3%

Volatility & Risk

RPM International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, NewMarket Corporation’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, NewMarket Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given RPM International Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

RPM International Inc.’s downside potential is -0.20% at a $68.5 average price target. NewMarket Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $380 average price target and a -18.21% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that RPM International Inc. seems more appealing than NewMarket Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPM International Inc. and NewMarket Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 55.8%. 1% are RPM International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NewMarket Corporation has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year RPM International Inc. was more bullish than NewMarket Corporation.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.