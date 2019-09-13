Contrasting of RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 61 1.61 N/A 1.93 35.11 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.36 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RPM International Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RPM International Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Koppers Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta indicates that RPM International Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc. has 2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for RPM International Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPM International Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.5, and a -1.14% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of RPM International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RPM International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Koppers Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year RPM International Inc. was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.