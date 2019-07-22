Contrasting of RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 58 1.48 N/A 1.69 33.45 Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 0.69 N/A 1.33 22.74

Table 1 demonstrates RPM International Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Innophos Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RPM International Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Innophos Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.8% Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

RPM International Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innophos Holdings Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RPM International Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Innophos Holdings Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Innophos Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered RPM International Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Innophos Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RPM International Inc. has a -0.47% downside potential and an average price target of $62. Meanwhile, Innophos Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 84.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Innophos Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than RPM International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RPM International Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 94.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of RPM International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Innophos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. -5.15% -7.29% -1.96% -10.53% 13.75% -3.9% Innophos Holdings Inc. -4.84% -5.72% -2.63% 1.51% -35.01% 23.56%

For the past year RPM International Inc. had bearish trend while Innophos Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors RPM International Inc. beats Innophos Holdings Inc.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.