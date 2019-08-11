Contrasting of RPC Inc. (RES) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 9 0.82 N/A 0.81 7.60 Tallgrass Energy LP 23 6.01 N/A 1.08 17.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RPC Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP. Tallgrass Energy LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RPC Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. RPC Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

RPC Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. In other hand, Tallgrass Energy LP has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RPC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. RPC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RPC Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

RPC Inc. has an average target price of $13.33, and a 131.83% upside potential. Tallgrass Energy LP on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 49.86% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, RPC Inc. is looking more favorable than Tallgrass Energy LP, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPC Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 90.3%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP has weaker performance than RPC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Tallgrass Energy LP beats RPC Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.