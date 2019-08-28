Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.23 N/A 0.22 62.50

Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 0.06% respectively. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.