Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

We are comparing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|3.05
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Ratings
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.02% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 44%. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
