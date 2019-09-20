Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

We are comparing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.02% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 44%. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.