Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.26
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
