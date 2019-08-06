Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.