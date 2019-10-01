Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.95 85.31M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 226,767,676.77% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 consensus target price and a 11.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.