Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.05 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 42.51%. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.