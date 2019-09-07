Contrasting of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|20.05
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 42.51%. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
