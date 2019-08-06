Contrasting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) and Its Rivals

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) is a company in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.34% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.08% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Royal Dutch Shell plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Royal Dutch Shell plc and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc N/A 64 11.21 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Royal Dutch Shell plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 3.75 2.38

As a group, Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 222.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Royal Dutch Shell plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.14% -3.54% -0.83% 4.53% -10.34% 5.89% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Royal Dutch Shell plc.