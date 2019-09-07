Contrasting of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.55 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 88 49.63 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Zoom Video Communications Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

The consensus price target of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 42.86%. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $86.88, while its potential upside is 1.72%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has weaker performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.