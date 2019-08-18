Contrasting of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Both Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.52 N/A -0.71 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosetta Stone Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosetta Stone Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. SecureWorks Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Rosetta Stone Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. About 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.9% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend while SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.