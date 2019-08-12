Contrasting of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rosetta Stone Inc. has 90.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Rosetta Stone Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.70% -8.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rosetta Stone Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

Rosetta Stone Inc. currently has an average target price of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 51.18%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%. Given Rosetta Stone Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rosetta Stone Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Rosetta Stone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.