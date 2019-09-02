Contrasting of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|Comstock Resources Inc.
|6
|2.10
|N/A
|0.24
|28.34
In table 1 we can see Rosehill Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Comstock Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|1.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
|Comstock Resources Inc.
|11.78%
|13.08%
|14.6%
|12.15%
|-23.94%
|50.77%
For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.
Summary
Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.
Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
