Contrasting of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

This is a contrast between Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -6.95 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.39 beta indicates that Rosehill Resources Inc. is 239.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s beta is 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Approach Resources Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 104.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.