Contrasting of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

As Business Services companies, Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 6.61 N/A 0.70 52.03 ExlService Holdings Inc. 60 2.38 N/A 1.38 43.53

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rollins Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.45 beta means Rollins Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -1.78% for Rollins Inc. with consensus target price of $36.5. On the other hand, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 4.77% and its consensus target price is $67.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ExlService Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Rollins Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 94.9% respectively. About 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has weaker performance than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.