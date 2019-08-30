Contrasting of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.67 N/A 0.69 48.31 Cardtronics plc 31 1.01 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 demonstrates Rollins Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rollins Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Cardtronics plc has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rollins Inc. and Cardtronics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.8% and 0%. Insiders held 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while Cardtronics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cardtronics plc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.