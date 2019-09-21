Contrasting of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR) compete against each other in the Confectioners sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 9 1.64 N/A 0.39 22.96 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 38 4.50 N/A 0.87 42.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 8.6% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. has a 0.29 beta and it is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.2% and 40.3% respectively. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.61% of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 8.43% 6.89% -7.63% 7.66% -12.62% 5.63% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 1.72% -0.35% -2.56% 12.58% 29.56% 15.21%

For the past year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has weaker performance than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. The company sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.